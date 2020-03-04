Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $181,000 Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 10.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 12.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 478,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 53,297 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 13.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,237 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CJS Securities cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

