Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $174,000 Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,072,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,503,000 after purchasing an additional 267,399 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 664.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,529,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,497,000 after buying an additional 1,329,793 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 390,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $40,684.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

