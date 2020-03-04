Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $146,000 Position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter worth about $90,808,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,796,000 after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 135,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWPH. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.58.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, CFO Scott M. Giacobello sold 3,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $35,322.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at $765,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 928,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,116. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $95.71 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -221.50 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.95.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue for the quarter was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

