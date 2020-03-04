Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 25.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Graham by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $1,920,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter worth $1,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock opened at $489.73 on Wednesday. Graham Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $462.99 and a fifty-two week high of $756.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $1.30. Graham had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $763.48 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

In other Graham news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.00 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

