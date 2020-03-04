Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Shares in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $918,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA YOLO opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57.

