Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,780 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equitable by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,778,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,102,000 after buying an additional 969,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,007,000 after buying an additional 2,093,346 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,512,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,589,000 after buying an additional 398,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equitable by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,566,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,368,000 after buying an additional 260,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In other news, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $72,630,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,162,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,174,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

