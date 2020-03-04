Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,257,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,442,000 after purchasing an additional 440,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $33,617,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Zscaler by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 264,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the period. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,812 shares in the company, valued at $25,068,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $46,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,399.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,485 shares of company stock valued at $13,613,642. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -102.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.84.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

