Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,617 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $173.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wayfair from $96.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.66.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $41,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,460,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $437,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $300,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,330 shares of company stock worth $1,725,566. Corporate insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

