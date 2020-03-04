Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $186,000 in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATUS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.39.

NYSE ATUS opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 0.78. Altice USA Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.