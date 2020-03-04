Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $182,000 in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 896 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,576,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,633,000 after purchasing an additional 174,887 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 159.4% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 204,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,806,000 after purchasing an additional 125,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after buying an additional 107,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,296,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.92.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $191.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $173.31 and a 12 month high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $272,122.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,846.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,559.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,428 shares of company stock valued at $14,155,937 over the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

