Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $157,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $187,395.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

