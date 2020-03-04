Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $142,000 in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,336 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,378,854 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $309,518,000 after buying an additional 2,564,271 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 899.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,702 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 754,271 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 350,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,682,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,490,000 after acquiring an additional 155,195 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,883,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,086,000 after acquiring an additional 149,400 shares during the period. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AU shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

Shares of AU opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1102 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

