Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $138,000 in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Boston Partners increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,500,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,127,000 after purchasing an additional 717,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after buying an additional 376,394 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.7% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,262,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after buying an additional 377,757 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after buying an additional 491,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 862,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.