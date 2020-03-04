Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $133,000 in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 805.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $55.35.

