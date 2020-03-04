Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 5,235 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDC. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Teradata by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 1,805.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 281,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 977.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 129,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDC opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

