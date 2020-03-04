Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 2,605 AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,253.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $419,690.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,649. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 10.18.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.