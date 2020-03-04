Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 15,497 NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,497 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NG. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,445,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,715,000 after buying an additional 767,600 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,344,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,849,000 after purchasing an additional 743,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,235,294 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. JNE Partners LLP bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,938,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 548,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NG opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

NG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 13,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $128,381.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,064.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $433,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,393 shares of company stock worth $2,739,452 over the last quarter.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

