Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 700 Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 570.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $282.30 on Wednesday. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $169.06 and a one year high of $342.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 91.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.80.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.75.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

