Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,428,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,144,000 after buying an additional 339,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 104,944 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 734,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 687,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,870,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $414,183.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,199.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,857 shares of company stock worth $2,186,694. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.48.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HFC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.77.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

