Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Position in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 187,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.08% of Palatin Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 142,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 70,682 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.93.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Palatin Technologies from $7.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

