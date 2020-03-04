Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 316,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $17,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Banner by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Banner by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Banner by 8.6% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.85. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $44.98 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.