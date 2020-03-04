Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,974 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.25% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 449.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 93.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,028 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.92. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $165,287 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Capital One Financial raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

