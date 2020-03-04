Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 108.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,462 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.60% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Mark C. Micklem purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Michael Kaslow purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,910.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SASR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

