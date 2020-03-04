Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 210.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.33% of Black Stone Minerals worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 352.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 144,862 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 64.8% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

BSM stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.20 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 36.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.45%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,417.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

