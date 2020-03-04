Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.67% of Benchmark Electronics worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHE opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

