Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.47 Million Stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,753 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.25% of Insperity worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 60.2% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 61,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,264 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Insperity by 3.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insperity by 16.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,458,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,884,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $432,350. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Insperity Inc has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.