Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.45 Million Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 115.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,903,000 after acquiring an additional 135,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,365,000 after purchasing an additional 298,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,865,000 after purchasing an additional 151,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 442,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,793,000 after purchasing an additional 130,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,755.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total transaction of $11,134,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,648 shares of company stock worth $13,740,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

EEFT opened at $121.21 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $171.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.83 and its 200 day moving average is $151.15.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

