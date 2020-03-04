Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.27 Million Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 4,640.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,007 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ultra Clean by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $286.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $401,184.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

