Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,941.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 589.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 726.15 and a beta of 1.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $96.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $253,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,916,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,380 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

