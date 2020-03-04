Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 19.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMX opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a one year low of $79.80 and a one year high of $100.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.24.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

