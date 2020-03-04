Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 1,280.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.23% of Murphy USA worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Murphy USA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Murphy USA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Murphy USA by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.60. Murphy USA Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

