Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Athene worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATH. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,521,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Portland Ltd bought a new position in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter valued at $57,163,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at $20,137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athene by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 844,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 342,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Athene by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 391,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. Athene Holding Ltd has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $50.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

