Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 380.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.20% of Southwest Gas worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,980,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,602,000 after purchasing an additional 543,242 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 583,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 265,691 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 134,250 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $2,823,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.71. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $64.01 and a 1-year high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 55.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

