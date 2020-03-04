Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Avis Budget Group worth $17,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 44,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.87. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.