Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 971,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Avantor worth $17,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,922,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after acquiring an additional 210,519 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,737,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 240,731 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 600,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 162,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Avantor stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69. Avantor Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

