Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $92.50

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.50 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 112571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.75 ($1.23).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.40.

Get Augmentum Fintech alerts:

In related news, insider Neil England purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Augmentum Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmentum Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.