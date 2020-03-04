Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,205,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,597 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.41% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $54,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARNA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after acquiring an additional 263,282 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 362,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 195,610 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 220,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,929,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 154,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 63,284 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 16.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 49.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,480. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.