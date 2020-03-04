Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.00

Shares of Applied Graphene Materials PLC (LON:AGM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 88293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.39.

About Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc produces and sells graphene products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers graphene nanoplatelets; and graphene powder in a range of polymer matrices, including thermoset and thermoplastic, as well as adhesives, elastomers, oils, and aqueous and non-aqueous solutions.

