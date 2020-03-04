Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.4% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $289.17 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.50 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,307.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.