Ann Mather Sells 31 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Ann Mather sold 654 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total transaction of $42,929.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,341.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $954.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,460.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,319.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 33.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 target price (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price target (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.