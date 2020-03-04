Andrew J. Gessow Acquires 5,000 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Stock

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $46,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,725.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE QUOT opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. Quotient Technology Inc has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.22 million, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.64 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. Quotient Technology’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. First Analysis raised shares of Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

