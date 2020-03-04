American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,980 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.34% of American National BankShares worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American National BankShares during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of American National BankShares during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American National BankShares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, EVP Edward C. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of American National BankShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at $138,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. American National BankShares Inc has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $349.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

