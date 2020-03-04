Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Adient worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,155 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.69. Adient PLC has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adient PLC will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. ValuEngine lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Adient in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

