Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Addus Homecare worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 464.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Addus Homecare Co. has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $104.56.

In other news, insider Darby Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $851,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan T. Weaver sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $46,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,276.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock worth $3,458,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

