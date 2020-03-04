Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.00

Actual Experience PLC (LON:ACT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.62), with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 11.11 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 98.35.

Get Actual Experience alerts:

Actual Experience (LON:ACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (13.04) (($0.17)) EPS for the quarter.

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides digital experience quality analytics services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives dat from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; and Dashboard, a user interface to configure users and provide geographical access to the output of the Analytics Cloud.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.