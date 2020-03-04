Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 14.93. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 469.38% and a negative net margin of 903.51%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.