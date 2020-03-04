ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABM opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.72. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.94.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

