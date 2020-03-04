Aberforth Split Level Income Trust (LON:ASIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $70.50

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.50 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 115534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.95).

The stock has a market cap of $139.83 million and a P/E ratio of -26.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s payout ratio is -1.79%.

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

