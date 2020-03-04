Aaron’s (AAN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aaron’s (NYSE: AAN):

3/3/2020 – Aaron’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Aaron’s was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/24/2020 – Aaron’s had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Aaron’s was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

2/21/2020 – Aaron’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Aaron’s had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $88.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Aaron’s was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – Aaron’s had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Aaron’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $78.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Aaron’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

1/10/2020 – Aaron’s was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – Aaron’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

AAN opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 89.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.83. Aaron’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,366,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 452,097 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 1,539.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after purchasing an additional 355,500 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,856,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,335,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

