9,327 Shares in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 31,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $456.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $40.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $43,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,482.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.